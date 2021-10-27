General

Hilly districts in the Far Western Nepal have been facing the shortage of medicines since a week. The shortage appears as the essential drugs supplies to Doti, Achham and Bajura have been halted with recent floods and landslides disrupting the transport facility.

Suduar Paschim Province Health Directorate, Dipayal Rajpur said disruptions of roadways at several locations have hampered the drug supplies to the hilly districts.

District Hospital Doti’s doctor Prakash Thakulla also confirmed the scarcity of medicines in the district. According to him, the hospital pharmacy is running out of the drugs stock and private suppliers have also reported the shortage. The situation would turn worse if the supplies cannot be restored within a day or two, he added.

The 50-bed Soo-jung Hospital Rajpur reports that the existing stock is hardly sufficient for the next two days. It is said local level here are also struggling with the short supply of general medicines.

Bogatan-Phudsil rural municipality chair Kamal Bahadur Gadsila said they are dealing with the dearth of essential drugs. According to health professionals, the scarcity of drugs mainly for the control of water-borne diseases and those prescribed for chronic diseases has surfaced in the hilly districts in the after of the disasters.

Source: National News Agency Nepal