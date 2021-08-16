Key Issues

The ongoing session of the federal parliament has come to an end to be effective from 12:00 midnight today.

House of Representatives Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota read out a letter received from the Office of the President in today’s meeting regarding the end of the meeting.

The ongoing HoR ran for 29 days as it first met on July 18. There were altogether 10 meetings which ran for 20 hours and 15 minutes.

Economic ordinance 2078, appropriation bill 2078, some acts drafted to amend the acts against violence against women, Nepal police and province police monitoring ordinance 2078 and COVID-19 crisis management ordinance 2078 among others were tabled in the meeting.

However, no new bills were registered in the ongoing meeting.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba had received a vote of confidence of the parliament on July 18.

