CPN (UML) lawmaker Mahesh Basnet has said the sovereign parliament should listen to voices of the opposition.

Talking to media persons briefly in course of attending a session of the House of Representatives (HoR) today, the lawmaker said political parties would not have same positions in the parliament. ”A political party in the government today would have the status of opposition tomorrow and this should be taken into consideration.”

The former minister took time to argue that the Speaker should prove oneself as a guardian of all political parties no matter to which party s/he belonged. The main opposition lawmaker declared that the party would continue House obstructions until its demands are met.

Source: National News Agency Nepal