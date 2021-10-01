General

Two Nepali women have successfully reached atop the Dhawalagiri Peak. Poornima Shrestha and Pasang Lhyamu Sherpa stepped on the world’s seventh highest peak at 5:00 am today, according to Seven Summit Treks chair Mingma Sherpa.

Others 20 successfully climbed the peak today itself and the expedition was arranged by the Seven Summit.

With this achievement, Shrestha and Sherpa have set a record as the first Nepali women to conquer the peak as there was no record of any Nepali woman reaching the top of Dhawalagiri (8,167 meters) based-in Dhawalagiri rural municipality-4.

Shrestha is a photo journalist while Sherpa is a professional climber. The two are expected to arrive at the base camp by this evening.

Shrestha, a resident of Aarughat of Gorkha reached the Dhawalagiri base camp via Marpha of Mustang and her team successfully ascended the Annapurna I (8,081 meters) based in Narchyang of Annapurna rural municipality-4, breaking the history on April 16. She is associated with the Karobar Arthik Daily and has already climbed the world’s highest mountain Sagarmatha (Mt Everest) in 2018, and the Ama Dablam the following year. Prior to this, she had conquered Manaslu, the fourth most dangerous 8000m peak in 2017.

Source: National News Agency Nepal