Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has extended best wishes to all industrialists, entrepreneurs, workers and others related to industrial sectors on the occasion of the 7th National Industry Day today. The Industry Day is being observed today focusing national production and entrepreneurship for sustainable industrial recovery.

In the best wishes message, PM Deuba praised the contribution industrial sector made to country’s prosperity. He urged all concerned to boost their roles for the economic development.

PM Deuba, who is also looking after the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supply, argued industrial sector is the pillar of development. Promotion of entrepreneurship and increase in industrial products is present need to recover the industry and economy which suffered much due to COVID-19, Deuba underscored.

The industrial sector accounts some 12.8 percent to GDP while production based industry has 5.08 percent role on it. Industrial sector is for creation of employment and economic development. “Government is committed to creating employments and make economy self-sufficient via speedy industrial development,” PM Deuba mentioned in the message of best wishes.

“The partnership between the public, private and cooperatives pave way for broad-based industrial development so that national economy could be propped up,” he viewed, adding, “Speedy economic development at immediate neighbours, availability of hydro energy, investment-friendly law and infrastructures, commitments of NRNA and foreign investors could be utilized as opportunity to intensify the industrial development,” PM stressed in the message

Source: National News Agency Nepal