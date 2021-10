General

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale with its epicenter at Jethal of Sindhupalchowk district was felt today.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center, the jolt was recorded at 12:54 pm and it was the aftershock of the Gorkha earthquake. Five-hundred and fifty-nine aftershocks above 4 Richter scale of the Gorkha quake have been recorded so far. The Gorkha quake of 7.8 magnitude had struck on 25th April, 2015

Source: National News Agency Nepal