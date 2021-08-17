General

A delegation of Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) Nepal’s prominent leaders called on Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Leaders Mahantha Thakur, Rajendra Mahato, Sharat Singh Bhandari and Laxman Lal Karna among others today reached the Prime Minister’s official residence Baluwataar to meet him.

During the meeting, the delegation drew the government’s attention towards the demands and agenda of Madhesh.

Similarly, matters relating to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Madhesh Movement, the Lal Commission’s Report and demand for the Constitution amendment were discussed. The delegation drew the Prime Minister’s attention towards addressing the demands for withdrawal of cases relating to the Madhesh Movement, unveiling of the Lal Commission’s report and amendment to the Constitution.

In response, the Prime Minister said he had given word to addressing the demands of Madhesh while seeking a vote of confidence in the parliament and would proceed towards that end once the government takes a full shape.

Source: National News Agency Nepal