General

The CPN (Maoist Centre) has stated that the incident of keeping Lumbini Province Assembly Member Bimala Khatri Oli in hostage in the official residence of Chief Minister was a shameful event against democracy and political and personal rights as well as in terms of human rights.

A standing committee meeting of the Maoist Centre held Friday has also condemned and deplored the incident, party spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha said after the meeting.

Organising a press meet in Butwal, Maoist Centre’s Province Assembly Member Oli on Thursday had said that she was kept in hostage at the chief minister’s residence. However, Lumbini Province Government and CPN (UML) have rejected the allegation.

Likewise, the Maoist Centre has appealed to all for democratic and legitimate measures to safeguard the country from such uncultured and corrupt acts orchestrated in politics.

During the meeting, party Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ shared about the coalition government’s minimum common programme.

The meeting has thanked all the members of the taskforce for preparing the minimum common programme while urging to release the document.

Similarly, the meeting has urged the government to immediately form a high-level commission to resolve the issues of squatters and landless people.

Source: National News Agency Nepal