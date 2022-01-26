General

Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki has said that the local, provincial and the House of Representatives (HoR) elections would be held as provisioned in the constitution.

At a press conference organized at the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology today, he assured of conducting the elections timely as per the people’s aspiration and keeping their sovereign rights intact.

Also the government spokesman, Minister Karki said,” We want to move ahead by strengthening the internal unity of the nation. The major opposition party has been obstructing the parliament since long. All these topics are related to the people and these have to be discussed in parliament.”

Stating that making the parliament effective was not only the government’s responsibility but of the main opposition party’s as well, he suggested the UML not to create illusion among the people by making this issue a political one as it is a party that has come through a long democratic exercise.

“The government is fully cognisant of the principle and significance of the election and the periodic election. The present government will steer the nation forward as per the spirit of the norms and values of democracy and the Constitution,” Minister Karki said.

Noting that the Constitution has envisaged extending the right of the Singhadurbar (the Centre) and the services and facilities provided by it to the local level itself, he said, “This government is committed to making this rights and services more effective.”

The government spokesperson said the local level election would be managed as per the provisions of the constitution and urged all to be confident that the election would take place. He said consultations were held with law experts in the meeting of the five-party high-level political mechanism in the presence of the Prime Minister as there was some confusion regarding the contradictions in the Constitution and the laws regarding the election.

The Minister said discussions were on regarding this topic although views were aired that the Act should be aligned with the Constitution in line with the established principle that the Constitution supersedes to the extent of contradiction when the constitution and the laws clash.

Source: National News Agency Nepal