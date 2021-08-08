General

A technical team led by CPN (Maoist Center) Chair and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal arrived in Manang on Saturday to inspect the damage caused by the floods and landslides.

Informing about the damage in Pisang of Ngisyang rural municipality-1, the most affected area of Manang, chair Kanchha Ghale said that physical infrastructure as well as crops were destroyed. Chair Ghale also handed over a memorandum to Minister Bhusal requesting her to make arrangements for reconstruction and immediate relief.

On the occasion, Minister Bhusal informed that Manang and Sindhupalchowk have been declared as crisis-hit zone and the government would pay special attention to the reconstruction and control of the damage. Stating that the government is sensitive to the damage caused by natural disaster in Manang, she said that the government will address it through a long-term imitative.

The state is with the people of Manang: Chairman Prachanda

After Pisang, the team visited Manang’s headquarters Chame. On the occasion, Chairman Prachanda said that he felt the damage caused by the floods and landslides in Manang was heartbreaking and added that a geological study was needed. “This calls for the need to think afresh for geological study to control soil erosion,” he said.

Stating that the disaster cannot be controlled only by avoiding it, Prachanda pointed out the need to move ahead by creating an integrated project in a long-term manner. “The state is with you. We are serious about relief and reconstruction,” the former Prime Minister said.

Chair Prachanda and Minister Bhusal were joined by Maoist Center leader and MP Dev Prasad Gurung, former Constituent Assembly member Yashoda Subedi, former Minister of State Tek Bahadur Gurung, Energy Secretary Devendra Karki, Chief Executive Officer of National Risk Reduction and Management Authority Anil Pokhrel, Director General of Department of Roads Arjun Thapa, Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Electricity Authority Hitendra Shakya among others.

The team also visited the Marshyangdi Hydropower Project, which also suffered damage from the natural disaster. The project is under construction with 80 per cent investment from Chinese investors and 20 per cent from Butwal Hydropower Company.

Regarding the project, Maoist center leader Dev Prasad Gurung said that there were problems in the project development agreement (PDA) and hedging fund. Maoist Chair Prachanda said that the coalition government would take necessary initiative to move the project forward.

Source: National News Agency Nepal