Key Issues

The Lumbini Province assembly meeting has been postponed due to obstruction by the opposition party. The first meeting of the 9th session of the province assembly was postponed until 1:00 pm tomorrow after the obstruction of major opposition party CPN (UML).

Soon after the beginning of the meeting, UML chief whip at the province assembly, Bhumishwar Dhakal demanded reading out of the notice of action taken against UML lawmakers Bimala Kumari Oli and Ajay Shahi violating the party whip.

The UML had taken action against them as they violated the party whip and party statute. Dhakal further argued not to let the house to function until unless the notice was read out in the meeting.

However, speaker Purna Bahadur Khatri said that the letter regarding the action taken would undergo further processing following the Parliament Secretariat procedures. Speaker Gharti had read out the letter regarding the call of the house session and formation of the new Cabinet in the province.

Source: National News Agency Nepal