Key Issues

CPN (UML) lawmaker Bhim Rawal has urged the government to review the tri-partite agreement among Nepal, Britain and India, and to take initiation to address the demands of the ex-Gurkha veterans, who have been staging a fast-unto-death in front of the British Prime Minister’s Office to get their demands fulfilled.

Speaking in the ‘special hour’ in the meeting of the House of Representatives today, he reminded the parliament that the parliament’s International Relations Committee had given important suggestions in 1998 and 2020 regarding the ex-Gurkhas’ issues, but the response to this has not been received so far.

He called for protecting the lives of the ex-Gurkha soldiers who are on the fast-unto-death by addressing their demands through the tri-partite agreement related to the problems faced by the ex-Gurkhas.

Lawmaker Sanjaya Kumar Gautam said the ex-Gurkha soldiers have been on a hunger strike since the last 10 days demanding pay and facilities parity with their British counterparts, drawing the government’s attention to address their demands in recognition of their contribution.

MP Mohan Prasad Pandey also called attention of the government to take serious initiatives for getting the ex-Gurkhas’ demands fulfilled in recognition of their role to keep the country’s prestige high.

He also called for making provisions for the travel of the citizens who have passed the language test to South Korea.

Ram Bahadur Bista of the Nepali Congress called attention of the government to the need of rescue and rehabilitation of the people displaced due to the flooding and landslides trigerred by heavy rains in Sarangkot of Achham district.

CPN (Maoist Centre)’s Giriraj Mani Pokharel drew the attention of the government to immediately rescue the Nepalis in Afghanistan. He also urged the government to publish the new political and administrative map of Nepal including the Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulek areas in the far-northwest region. He also called for making the land commission more systematic and efficient for resolving the landless squatters’ problems.

Lawmaker from the Rastriya Janamorcha Durga Poudel and Pradip Yadav of the Janata Samajbadi Party called attenthe government, through the Speaker, to clarify on the condition of Nepalis in Afghanistan.

MP Prem Suwal of the Nepal Majdoor Kisan Party said although billions have been spent in the name of cleaning the Bagmati river, the trash and garbage in the river is not yet properly managed. He added that the ‘land-mafiosi’ have indiscriminately encroached in the forests and public land.

Lawmaker Prem Prasad Tulachan called on the Prime Minister to immediately appoint the Labour Minister and the Minister for Foreign Affairs for promptly rescuing the Nepalis in Afghanistan.

Surendra Kumar Karki drew the attention of the government to promptly rescuing the Nepalis in Afghanistan in view of the situation there.

Lawmaker Mahesh Basnet expressed objection to what he called the government’s attempt to remove the budget allocated by the previous government for the expansion of the Surya Binayak-Dhulikhel road.

Source: National News Agency Nepal