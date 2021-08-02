General

Minister of State for Health and Population Umesh Shrestha has said that he as a minister of state would not take any state facilities except for personal security officers. “I will not take any facilities given by the government as a minister of state like transport, accommodation, salaries, allowances and perks,” he said while unveiling the commitments in principle and an action plan related to the public health and the prevention and control of ongoing COVID-19 here today at the Ministry. The minister of state has also decided to abstain from his any personal business after assuming office as a minister of state. On July 25, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba-led government appointed Shrestha as the minister of state.

Source: National News Agency Nepal