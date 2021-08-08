General

Gandaki Province Finance Minister Ramji Prasad Baral (Jeevan) has spoken the need of developing Niyaledanda based in Pumdibhumdi of Pokhara Metropolis -22 into a tourist destination.

Speaking at a programme organised here on Saturday, the Minister was of the view of incorporating Niyaledanda into a greater development project of the area. The Shanti Stupa (World Peace Pagoda) and the Idol of Lord Shiva are the touristic sites at Pumdibhumdi, according to the Minister. On the occasion, an assembly hall built by a mother’s group was inaugurated.

On the occasion, Minister Baral said a detail project report had been prepared to blacktop a road from Chhorepatan to Kubhinde via Shanti Stupa, Lukunswara, Kalabhag, Kavre and Ulleri Dhanwa for the development of the area.

Source: National News Agency Nepal