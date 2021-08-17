Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has appointed Hari Shankar Mishra of Mahottari the Chief of Province 2. The Head-of-the- State, on the recommendation of the government, appointed Mishra on the post of Province Chief today in accordance with the Article 163 (2) of the Constitution. The August 16 meeting of Council of Ministers decided to recommend Mishra for the post of Province 2 Chief.

Prior to this, the President relieved Rajesh Jha from the post of provincial chief of Province 2 on Monday as per the government’s recommendation. Jha was removed from the post in accordance with the Article 165 ( 1) (B) of the Constitution, the Office of the President said in a press statement today.—

Source: National News Agency Nepal