Today’s meeting of the National Assembly has unanimously endorsed proposals seeking consideration on ‘Public Service Commission Bill-2075’ and ‘Electricity Bill-2077’.

Similarly, the proposal seeking consideration on ‘Public Service Commission Bill-2075’ received from the House of Representatives was also passed unanimously.

On the occasion, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Gyanendra Bahadur Karki on behalf of the Prime Minister presented the proposal seeking consideration on the Public Service Commission Bill.

Participating on the deliberations over the Public Service Commission Bill, lawmakers asked to bring the bill into implementation by passing it at the earliest possible time as it is the important bill to make public service efficient and service-oriented.

In response to the lawmakers’ concerns, Minister Karki urged all lawmakers to support it as there was a condition to implement the important bill at the earliest; and expressed his commitment to address the issues and suggestion of lawmakers.

Similarly, responding to queries raised by lawmakers over the Electricity Bill, Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal said that the government has brought the bill for the promotion of electricity sector in an effective manner.

Likewise, Minister Karki also presented ‘Security Printing Bill-2077’ and government’s ‘Annual Report of Fiscal Year 2018/19’ in today’s meeting.

The next meeting of the NA has been scheduled for 11:00 am on August 10.

Source: National News Agency Nepal