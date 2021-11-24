General

Santosh Chalise has been elected the Kathmandu electoral constituency-3 of the Nepali Congress (NC). According to the vote counts results published today, Chalise, also the chief of Gokarneswor municipality, won the election with 205 votes.

Election Officer of the Constituency-3 Santosh Pandit informed that Chalise’s close contender Deependra Kumar Lama received 159 votes.

The elected general convention members are Kumarraj Subedi, Krishnaji Khadka, Chhiring Dorje Lama, Jagannath Dhimal, Dojang Sherpa, Durga Baral, Narayan Bahadur Subedi, Prashuram Pokharel, Ramesh Aryal, Haribol Bhandari, Kamala Nepali, Geeta Simkhada, Bishnu Devi Pudasaini, Shanit Nepal, Jayaraj Bhandari, Ramraj Thapa, Rekha Aryal, Lekh Kumari Pudasaini, Dambar Bahadur Tamang, Devsundar Bajracharya, Lal Bahadur Lama, Khuma Lama and Satyambhama Shrestha. Among other elected general convention members are Bikram Sunar and Anildhwoj Karki, shared election officer Pandit.

Likewise, Shyam Krishna Sangat has been unanimously elected the President of Kathmandu constituency-4. Voting is taking place for other posts except President in the constituency, election officer Krishna Nath Sharma told RSS.

Source: National News Agency Nepal