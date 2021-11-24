General

Chatur Bahadur Chand has been elected the President of Nepali Congress (NC) Baitadi. According to the vote count resulst made public this morning, Chand defeated his close contender Shivaraj Bhatta by 320 vote difference.

Chand got 809 votes in the presidential race while his arch-rival Bhatta received 489, informed District Election Officer Pushpa Raj Joshi. Likewise, other elected are Bira Bahadur Bista and Khagendra Singh Dhami (vice-president), Prem Bahadur Chand and Devraj Joshi (secretary) and Deependra Bahadur Chand and Dasharath Singh Chad (joint secretary).

As informed Chand panel has won all the posts of office-bearers excluding the vice-president in the district election race.

New leadership in both constituency of Tanahun

Shyam Maurati has been elected to the president of Tanahun electoral constituency 1 and Chudamani Khanal to the president of constituency 2 in the district convention of Tanahun as part of the ongoing 14th general convention of the Nepali Congress. According to the vote count result published on Tuesday, Maurati elected the House of Representatives (HoR) constituency president with 485 votes. His close contender Biswo Bastola obtained 402 votes.

Maurati’s panel got victory in all the posts of office-bearer. Dayanidhi Naral and Raju Baniya got elected in the HoR constituency secretary. They got 463 and 459 votes, respectively.

Likewise, elected in the general convention members in Tanahun are Baikuntha Neupane, Raghunath Poudel, Ramchandra Pokharel, Deepak Bhattarai, Devkumar Shrestha, Resham Lal Gurung, Suresh Bhattarai, Ananda Raj Tripathi, Ramchandra Adhikari and Laxmi Prasad Acharya in open men’s category. Towards open women’s category, Chinu Pokharel, Narayani Adhikari, Bina Kaini and Pushpa Devi Shrestha.

Among other elected in the general convention delegates in different categories are Dobate BK, Shantiraman Wagle, Ram Bahadur Baniya, Ashok Kumar Shrestha, Tek Bahadur Gurung, Purna Bahadur Gurung, Sarita Gurung, Asha Thapa, Chandramaya Pariyar, Khar Singh Darai, pabitra Poudel.

Chudamani Khanal has been elected the president of Tanahun, electoral constituency-2 with 447 votes. His arch-rival Krishna Raj Pandit got 396 votes. Khanal panel won the election in office-bearer as well.

Among the elected general convention members are Jeet Prakash Ale, Dhruba Wgle, Rajendra Krishna Shrestha, Jhul Bahadur Ale, Milan Ale, Kishan Gurung, Maheswor Bhattarai, Jeevan Sharma, Bhakta Shrestha, Krishna Gautam. Maya Rana, Indira Sigdel, Tulsimaya Adhikari, Laxmi Wagle, Dilliram Adhikari, Laxmi Sigdel, Mohan Kumar Shrestha, Bhim Bahadur Thapa Magar, Cham Bahadur Thapa, Ginumaya Thapa, Narmaya Ale Thapa, Pampha Thapa, Ram Krishna BK, Divyashwori BK and Gangaram Kumal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal