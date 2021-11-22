General

The ruling party Nepali Congress (NC)’s regional convention has started from today. The regional convention held in a run up to the party’s 14th general convention was conducted in 125 House of Representatives constituencies.

Of the total 165 House of Representatives constituencies, regional convention of NC was already held in 16 constituencies, shared NC’s central election committee. NC central office’s information officer Keshav Rijal shared that they were informed that votes were cast, nomination and voting was determined and efforts were underway for unanimous election.

Those constituencies where the regional convention could not take place on Monday will see convention held on Tuesday. The regional convention will elect the national convention representatives who will elect the party’s central leadership.

NC is going to hold its much-awaited national convention from December 10-12 this year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal