Nepal’s hope to play the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup has been shattered after the national team faced a defeat at the hands of the United Arab Emirates in a match.

Nepal conceded a 48-run defeat to the UAE in a match under the ICC Women’s T20 Asia Region Qualifier at ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai, UAE today. As a result, Nepal has been eliminated from the qualifier.

Chasing down a 128-run target posted by UAE, Nepal was restricted to 79 runs in 19.4 overs losing all wickets. For Nepal, Indu Barma hit 15 runs with one boundary off 20 balls and Sita Rana Magar made 13 runs with three fours off eight balls. However, other players failed to hit double-digit run.

For UAE, Samaira Dharnodjarla took highest four wickets and Khushi Sharma and Chamani Roshini Seneviratne two each. Similarly, Chaya Mughal claimed one.

Invited to bat first after losing the toss, UAE made 127 runs in allotted 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Seneviratne hit highest 52 runs and Theertha Satish contributed 47. Similarly, Kavisha Egodage hit 22 runs. For Nepal, Kabita Kunwar took two wickets and Sabnam Rai, Sita Ranamagar and Sangita Rai one each.

Source: National News Agency Nepal