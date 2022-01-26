General

Nepal remains in front among the South Asian countries in terms of vaccination against COVID-19. The government which has aimed at vaccinating all citizens above 18 years by mid-April has so far vaccinated first dose to 71 percent population.

Similarly, the percent of people receiving second dose of vaccine has reached 61 per cent. The government led by Sher Bahadur Deuba has stressed ‘Vaccination against COVID-19’ since the very day he assumed the office six months back. With the effective management and administration of anti-COVID vaccine along with necessary public awareness and expansion of vaccine centres, Nepal has secured front stage in the south Asia.

The first and second dose of vaccines from Covishield/AstraZeneca and Sino firm are administered in all provinces. Similarly, Moderna vaccines are administered as first dose in 57 districts. Categorically, more than 75 percent people have received first dose in Province-1, while 61 percent got first dose in Madhes Province. Similarly, 83 percent people got first dose and 80 percent received second dose in Bagmati Province while 83 percent got first dose in Gandaki Province, 75 percent got first the dose in Lumbini Province and 74 percent got first dose in Suderpaschim Province.

Currently, even the booster dose is being administered to those working in the frontline and employees in the essential service sectors. So far, 223,944 persons have got booster dose.

Among the total population, 43 percent got second dose of vaccine and 54 percent got the first dose.

