The Ninth Meeting of Nepal-India Oversight Mechanism was held in Kathmandu today under the co-chairmanship of Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

According to a press release issued by the MoFA, the meeting reviewed the progress of the projects being implemented under bilateral economic and development cooperation.

The meeting held discussions on the status of implementation of all on-going projects, including terai roads, cross-border railways, Arun-III hydropower project, petroleum products pipelines, Pancheshwar multipurpose project, post-earthquake reconstruction, irrigation, power and transmission lines, construction of Nepal Police Academy, integrated check posts, Ramayana circuit, HICDPs, motorable bridges over Mahakali River, agriculture and cultural heritage, among others.

Nepal and India both sides underlined the need for the expeditious implementation of the bilateral projects and agreed to take necessary measures to timely address problems and obstacles in the course of implementation of the projects.

The Ministry further shared that the Nepali delegation included officials of the agencies responsible for the implementation of the respective projects while Indian delegation included officials of the Embassy of India, Kathmandu and project implementing agencies.

The bilateral Mechanism was set up in September 2016 to oversee the implementation of bilateral projects and take necessary steps for their completion in time. Both sides agreed to organize 10th meeting of the mechanism on a mutually convenient date.

Source: National News Agency Nepal