Key Issues

The government has said that it has been closely following the recent developments in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said today by issuing a press statement.

The government has also urged all parties concerned to ensure the safety, security and wellbeing of the people.

“Nepal broadly supports the call from the international community to respect and facilitate the safe and orderly departure of all those who wish to leave the country through roads, airports or border crossings and calls upon those in a position to do so for the protection of human life and property and the maintenance of peace, order and stability,” according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It said that Nepal wishes to see lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan, a fellow member of SAARC, and the continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Afghanistan.

Source: National News Agency Nepal