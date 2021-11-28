General

Nepal’s promotional video has been released in the English language, the first of its kind. The music video was prepared by incorporating Nepal’s unique identities for the tourism promotion of the country.

Shangri-La Nepal developed the promotional music video by presenting different tourist destinations, and natural, cultural and geographic heritages of Nepal to help boost tourism publicity.

The video of 6 minutes 40 seconds length is directed and created by Surya Baral.

Baral stated that the video was made to lure more and more internal and external tourists through the means of Shangri-La. The video was prepared in the two years that has visualised Nepal’s key tourist destinations and holy shrines.

Source: National News Agency Nepal