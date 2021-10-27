General

The Electricity Regulation Commission has determined power tariff considering the poor and low income class. The newly determined tariff would however been implemented from coming month of Poush (mid-December).

It will be based on the consumption of electricity in the month of Mangsir. So, the consumers can have new tariff rate in the bill of month of Poush.

The households consumers from poor community would not be imposed energy tariff for five to 20 unit, but minimum charge of Rs 30, according to chief commissioner Dilli Bahadur Singh. He said, “The tariff for the household class was slashed by 2.8 per cent at average in a bid to increase the household use of electricity and ensure appropriate price of power.”

Singh shared at the news conference that the new power tariff was determined after detailed study, discussion, analyses, public hearing, and consultation with stakeholders and inputs. The number of electricity consumers in the country currently stands at 4.9 million while those consuming electricity less than 20 units are 1.9 million.

According to the Commission, in case of household consumers using five ampere, 15 ampere and 30 ampere for monthly 151 to 250 unit under single phase, they have been determined Rs 1,00, Rs 125 and Rs 150 respectively. It is Rs 25 reduced from the existing rate.

Similarly, in case of those with supply from single phase for more than 400 unit per month, the household consumers of five ampere, 15 ampere, 30 ampere and 60 ampere should pay Rs 150, Rs 175, Rs 200 and Rs 250 for a month.

Source: National News Agency Nepal