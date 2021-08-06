General

Nepali Congress Vice President Bimalendra Nidhi has said he will be contesting for the President for the party. Talking to media persons here today, leader Nidhi said, ” There will be my candidacy for the party President during the party’s 14th General Convention.”

As he said, he is preparing for announcing his candidacy no matter when the Convention is held.

He went on to say that disputes over the party’s active membership would end soon and the preparations for the General Convention would take a pace.

“Party President Sher Bahadur Deuba is saying that the Convention will be held in Bhadau (August-September), discussions have begun to address disputes over the active membership issues and the preparations for the General Convention will get a momentum once the disputes are sorted out. Hence, there is no need of an adhoc committee or a special convention.”

The former Deputy Prime Minister said the government’s common minimum programme has been finalised by the taskforce and the Cabinet will be expanded soon. Efforts are on to include CPN (UM)’s senior leader Madahv Kumar Nepal faction in the government and that’s why the expansion of the Cabinet has got delayed some time.

”We wish you include all those who supported party President Deuba to become the Prime Minister that’s why the expansion of the Council of Ministers gets delayed and discussions for the same are going on,” he added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal