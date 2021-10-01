General

The Kathmandu district administration office has clarified that there has been no changes in allowing any assemblies, meetings, gatherings, rallies and festivals within the district amid COVID-19.

It has however asked people to strictly follow the health protocols against the infection.

Issuing a statement, the Kathmandu administration on Friday drew its attention to the concerns of the people over charter number 1 of its order relating to the adherence to health safety against the infection. The administration meant for only precaution against the infection.

According to the charter 1 of the order issued by the administration earlier, it does not allow any meetings, assemblies, festivals and gatherings in the public unnecessarily over the infection.

The order however does not ban such meetings, gatherings, assemblies and festivals by following the health protocols, according to the statement. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal