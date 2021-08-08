General

A writ petition has been filed at the Supreme Court (SC), demanding the order not to implement the government decision of scrapping the Land-Related Problems Resolution Commission.

The writ petition filed on Sunday by legal practitioner Mahesh Bhattarai on behalf of Chairperson of the dissolved Commission making Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba as defendants has sought to revoke the decision of scrapping the Land Related Problems Resolution Commission.

The writ petition has sought the SC’s order not to implement the cabinet decision taken on August 3, arguing that the decision has pushed the constitutional rights of the landless, squatters and Dalits towards uncertainty. Four different writ petitions have already been filed over this issue. The hearing over the writ petition has been fixed for Monday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal