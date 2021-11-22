General

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has been unanimously elected as a delegate to the party’s upcoming 14th General Convention.

Election Officer Lokendra Bahadur Bam shared that he was unanimously elected as the General Convention delegate from his home district Dadeldhura. NC President Deuba had filed his candidacy through a representative. Similarly, Congress leader and Prime Minister Deuba’s spouse Dr Arzu Rana has also been unanimously elected as a delegate to the General Convention.

Article 15 (1) (c) of the Congress party’s statutes states that the office bearers and members of the Central Committee will be delegates to the General Convention automatically for one term.

Source: National News Agency Nepal