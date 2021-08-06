General

Police here have seized large quantity of mobile phone sets imported in the district by evading the customs tax.

The cell phones of around Rs 7.8 million rupees were seized from Binayi Triveni Rural Municipality-1 along the East-West Highway.

According to police, 595 sets of cell phones were confiscated. Police team deputed from Dumkibas police post seized the mobile sets in course of regular security checking from a car (Province 3-01-023-Cha-5544).

Police have arrested Arjun Dhakal and Indralal Shrestha of Bharatpur Metropolitan City of Chitwan district in this connection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal