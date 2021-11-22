General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has urged one and all to work towards conservation of national heritage and culture.

Inaugurating a stadium at Matihani Municipality-7 in Mahottari district today, President Bhandari appealed all sides concerned to take the lead for conserving the national heritage and glorious culture of Mithilachettra, where, she said, scores of ancient sages had mediated. “Province no 2 is known as a place where scholars like Astabakra, Yagyabakya, Gargi, Maitraiyi and king Janak and other sages meditated. Honouring our glorious past, we should both conserve/preserve the heritage and monuments related to the above-mentioned scholars,” she said.

President Bhandari argued that our future generation could only get to see and acknowledge our glorious past if we take initiation to preserve and conserve religious heritages in Province no 2 such as Laxminarayan Math, Laxminarayan Temple, saint Tasmaiya Baba’s Khanti, Pirbaba Majaristhan, Laxmisagar and Mahadev Temple at Jaleshwor among others

The Head of the State also mentioned great poet of Maithali language-Bidhyapati-whose works had enriched country’s literature. “Also the 300-year old Sanskrit school in Matihani and current Rajakiya Sanskrit Secondary School had contributed in spreading the light of education,” she lauded.

On a different note, Bhandari asserted that the sports sector had an important role in development and recognition of any country. According to her, the Matihani Municipality had acknowledged this fact and acted wisely by constructing the stadium.

She was hopeful that the newly inaugurated stadium would give birth to sports talents and would provide opportunities for the sportspersons in the Province to hone their skills through regular practice.

In a different note, President Bhandari pointed out the need for three-tier governments to consider providing skills, technology and facilities to attract and facilitate farmers in Terai area for commercial farming, stating that Terai area had fertile land for agriculture.

“The poverty emanating from the caste-based discrimination, gender suppression, superstition and illiteracy has been the major challenge facing Mithila area (now Province no 2) which holds a special spot in the overall history of Nepal.”

President Bhandari commended the insurance scheme for daughters and ‘Beti Bachau-Bechi Padhau’ (Save daughters- Educate Daughter) launched by the provincial government to advance the gender cause. “Our all-out effort should be focused on eliminating the harmful practices like child marriage, unmatched marriage, dowry system and witchcraft accusation among others.

Bhandari spoke of the need to pay due attention to conservation of Chure Area since, she said, the Chure hills, were interconnected with the lives in Terai. She highlited the need for streamlining the river system in the Chure Area and discouraging exploitation of the Chure area.

On the occasion, Matihani Municipality mayor Hari Prasad Mandal presented President Bhandari letter of appreciation while President Bhandari presented letter of honour to locals in Matihani namely Bimalesh Shah, Binod Mandal and Naresh Mahato for their notable contributions to construct the stadium spread across around 1 bigha 19 kathha and built at the cost of around Rs 30 million.

Present at the programme were province no 2 chief minister Lalbabu Raut and parliamentarian and Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party Nepal’s chairperson Mahantha Thakur among others.

President Bhandari, after inaugurating the stadium, visited 500-year-old Laxminarayan Math, Laxminarayan Temple, Mahadev Tenple at Jaleshwor and Saint Tasmaiya Baba’s Khanti and offered her prayers.

The President also reached 303-year-old Rajakiya Sanskrit Secondary School in the locality where the students welcomed President Bhandari chanting mantras.

Bhandari was received by Jaleshwor Municipality mayor Ram Shankar Mishra, people’s representatives, civil servants, locals among others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal