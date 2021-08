Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba have held discussions on Thursday afternoon. It is said that contemporary issues were discussed during the meeting.

On the occasion, President Bhandari inquired about the government efforts taken for the control of the COVID-19 pandemic, treatment of the infected ones and other issues of public health, according to President’s personal secretary Bheshraj Adhikari.

Source: National News Agency Nepal