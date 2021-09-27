General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has revoked the Ordinance related to Political Parties (Second Amendment)-2078 BS on Monday at the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.

According to a press statement issued by the Office of President, President Bhandari repealed the Ordinance in accordance with the Article 114 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal.

The President scrapped the Ordinance at the recommendation of the Council of Ministers on Monday, said Jagannath Panta, spokesperson at the Office of the President.

Source: National News Agency Nepal6p