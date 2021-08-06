General

The Nepali Congress has registered a public importance motion for deliberations in the House of Representatives (HoR) on Friday for ensuring safe foreign migration as overseas migration for Nepalis has become unsafe due to impacts of COVID-19.

NC lawmaker Dr Dila Sangraula Panta proposed the motion while Pramila Rai and Ram Bahadur Bista seconded the motion which asks the government to release the entire data of returnee migrants after the COVID-19 pandemic, number of job losers and those dead in course of the overseas migration.

Similarly, the lawmakers have sought discussions to provide assistance on behalf of the government to the families of those who lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the destination countries as well as to provide relief and employment to the returnee migrants and others jobless in the country.

Likewise, information from the government has been sought regarding labour agreement and understanding with signed with different destination countries.

The motion states that discussions were needed over the issues also to seek information regarding the status of employment service centre and its functioning. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal