A local organization-Ratuali Youth Club- in Mahottari district provided essential medical appliances worth over Rs 3.5 million to three municipalities in Mahottari district. The in-kind support was extended to the local units in financial and logistic assistance of the Save the Children for COVID-19 response, said executive director of the Club, Baijanatha Chaudhary. Jaleshwor Municipality, Lohaarpatti Municipality and Pipara Rural Municipality received the medical appliances such as oxygen gas cylinder oximetres, sanitizers, masks and gloves among others. Chaudhary shared that medical goods worth Rs 1.5 million was provided to Jaleshwor Municipality, Loharpatti Municipality worth Rs 700,000 and Pipara Rural Municipality worth Rs 1.3 million. Chaudhary believed that these medical appliances would help treat the suspected and infected ones in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19. As the third wave is expected from the beginning of October this year, he was hopeful that the medical goods would come handy to a great extent.

Source: National News Agency Nepal