General

The rebuilding of the Kasthamandap, one of the significant heritages in the world heritage site Hanumandhoka Durbar Square, has neared the final phase. The major works have been completed and it will take a few more days to conclude the rebuilding process, according to the Kasthamandap Reconstruction Committee.

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City has invested Rs 115 million for the post-earthquake reconstruction project, said Committee Chair Rajesh Shakya. The Department of Archeology had estimated that the rebuilding project would cost Rs 198 million and the participation of the community in the construction works reduced the cost by Rs 8.3 million (than of the preliminary estimations).

The historic wooden structure was flattened by the 2015 April 25 major earthquake and the reconstruction campaign had kicked off on November 8, 2018.

As said by Committee Secretary Gautam Dangol, long-lasting timber (that may last up to 2,000) years has been used for the reconstructions and they were gathered from Bara, Parsa, Rautahat, Mahottari and Kanchanpur districts. Two logs from the previous structure have been used in the new one. One dates back of 1,600 years ago and another is 1000-year-old. The date of the objects was tested through a carbon dating technology.

Source: National News Agency Nepal