The District Administration Office, Jajarkot has distributed a relief amount of Rs 100,000 each to the families losing their members(s) due to coronavirus.

Chief District Officer Prem Prasad Devkota shared that the relief amount of Rs 100,000 received from the Karnali Province Ministry of Internal Affairs and Law was distributed to the COVID victim families. A total of Rs 1.7 million was handed over to the affected families, he added.

CDO Devkota said the amount would somehow relieve the families that were pushed into grief-stricken moment due to loss of their members.

The relief amount was distributed to the indigent families as per the Relief Distribution Procedure, 2078 BS.

Source: National News Agency Nepal