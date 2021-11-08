General

The ruling alliance has decided to form a five-party coordination committee to assist the government in its operation.

A meeting of the ruling parties held at Prime Minister’s official residence this evening constituted an 11-member coordination committee, according to CPN (Maoist Centre) leader Narayankaji Shrestha. Shrestha said that five ruling parties will have two members each and Spokesperson of the Government of Nepal and Minister for Communications and Information Technology in the committee.

Each party would lead the committee for two months and the Prime Minister would attend the meeting convened by the committee.

Nepali Congress (NC) would coordinate the first meeting of the committee. Leader Ram Chandra Poudel would lead the first meeting, Shrestha added.

The purpose of this committee is to effectively run the alliance and support the government, not to run the government but to coordinate the parties, Shrestha said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal