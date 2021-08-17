General

Former Chairperson of Nepal Ayurveda Medical Association and senior Ayurveda Specialist Dr Rishiram Koirala died of heart attack today. He was 62.

A relative of late Koirala, Madhu Bilas Poudel told RSS that Koirala died in course of treatment at HAMS Hospital.

He was admitted to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack two weeks ago. Hailing from Besisahar municipality-4 in Lamjung, Koirala was proprietor of Ayurveda Health Home Pvt Ltd, Dhapasi of Kathmandu. He had played a significant role in recognizing Nepal’s Ayurvedic sector in international level and he has also operated Prabhu Rishi Ayurveda in Lainchour of Kathmandu Metropolitan City-26.

Currently living at Dhapasi of Kathmandu, Koirala is survived by a wife and two sons. The last rites of Koirala would be performed at Pashupati Aryaghat today itself.

Source: National News Agency Nepal