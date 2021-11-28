General

Senior leader of the Nepali Congress Ramchandra Poudel has come up with ten sutras for transformation by giving it a book form, ‘Kangresko Abako Bato’.

Launching the policy concept note in the wake of imminent 14th General Convention of the party, senior leader Poudel viewed it would be useful to spur ideological debate in future. He reminded that it was proper time to make aware the party cadres about party principles and leadership. It has also mentioned the past weaknesses and strengths of NC.

“Only periodic election does not guarantee democracy because the democracy is itself a culture. Democracy thrives with its practice by people, by institutions and by every political parties. It becomes robust when transparency and accountability are maintained along with periodic election. For it to happen, internal democracy is equally imperative,” he argued, adding that it is the political party that nurtures democracy. Institutionalized development of democracy is impossible without internal democracy.

According to him, his ten point sutras were for the democratization of Nepali Congress and Nepali society for restructuring of Nepali culture and State. He stressed the need for honest implementation of constitution, promotion and protection of internal democracy by the Nepali Congress, elimination of corruption, anomalies and aberration and guarantee of good governance and prosperity.

Similarly, he has emphasized on continuing debate on ideology and thoughts to make politics dignified, bringing forth programmes to mainstream socio-economically and politically marginalized groups including women, Dalit, and Madhesi, ensuring justice to needy people, maintaining rule of law, executing works on time, and harmonizing thoughts and behaviour.

The senior leader also underscored agricultural revolution, tourism expansion, patriotism based on Nepali specificity, people’s liberation from the falsity spread by the communists, promotion of nationalism based on non-alignment and rebuilding of public trust on NC.

Source: National News Agency Nepal