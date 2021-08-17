General

Shukla Gandaki Municipality has halted all services except the essential ones for four days in a bid to contain further spread of coronavirus.

Spokesperson at the municipality, Khim Bahadur Kumal, informed that only essential services were available at municipality office while others were closed from August 17 to 20 in view of the threat of new variant of coronavirus.

He further said some employees at municipality office were already infected with coronavirus, and remaining employees had to be tested.

Meanwhile, monetary assistance of Rs 25,000 has been handed to the family of the late Khum Bahadur Ale from Rishing Rural Municipality-8 in the district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal