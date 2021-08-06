General

Speaker of the House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota today observed the under-construction Federal Parliament Building. Construction of the Parliament House has made 32.5 per cent physical progress so far. It is being constructed at Putali Bagaincha in Singha Durbar.

The contract for the construction of the structure was signed on October 3, 2019 and the construction works initiated immediately. The financial progress of the construction project is so far 30 per cent.

Special Building Construction Project chief Dilip Shekhar Shrestha had briefed about the progress being made so far.

After making an inspection, Speaker Sapkota said he was satisfied with the construction works. He said the construction has picked up pace despite the adverse situation. The Speaker also directed the bodies concerned for working in coordination to complete the construction works within the deadline.

“The construction needs to be completed within two years. We can accomplish the work if we expedited it. I will carry out all the coordination works under my responsibility. You will get the necessary cooperation from the side of the Parliament Secretariat,” the Speaker added.

As he said, the Parliament Secretariat would facilitate in the construction works by forming a team. The Speaker urged for expediting the works and said he would take initiative for vaccinating the construction workers against COVID-19.

As per the agreement, the new Parliament Building within October 2022. The total estimated cost of the project is 6.02 billion (without VAT). The Parliament Building Complex will have 12 buildings, four gates and landscaping.

The Parliament Building will house the House of Representatives, the National Assembly, the Secretariat, party offices, library, canteen and other structures. The building will have modern facilities and be built in the traditional Nepali architectural style, Project chief Shrestha said.

Both the Houses of the Federal Parliament are being run from the International Convention Centre at New Baneshwor. Secretary-general of the Federal Parliament Secretariat Dr Bharat Raj Gautam, Secretary of the Ministry of Urban Development Ramesh Prasad Singh, among other officials were also present on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal