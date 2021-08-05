Key Issues

Chief of Lumbini province Chief Amik Sherchan has summoned a meeting of the Provincial Assembly.

A special session of the Provincial Assembly has been summoned for August 11 at 1:00 pm, said Secretary of the Provincial Assembly Durlabh Kumar Pun Magar. The secretariat of the Provincial Assembly has published a notice today stating that the Province chief Sherchan has called for the meeting of the Provincial Assembly in accordance with Article 183, of the Constitution.

Source: National News Agency Nepal