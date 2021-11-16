General

Former Vice Chancellor of the Tribhuvan University, Prof Shankar Raj Pathak, has stressed that the state should increase investment in education and health sectors for nation building.

Unveiling a journal, Interdisciplinary Journal of Management and Social Sciences, published by Saraswoti Multiple Campus, Research Management Cell, he said professors, teachers, staffs, students should not introduce political ideology and thoughts in educational sector.

Also the first principal of the Saraswoti Multiple Campus, Pathak suggested teachers or students should compete within themselves for success.

Similarly, Campus Chief Dr Golman Gurung mentioned that millions of students have already pursued quality education from this campus.

Assistant Campus Chief Ira Shrestha, Prof Dr Khadananda Poudel, Lecturers Association Unit Vice-President, Dr Kalpana Luintel, researcher Mukti Rijal, among others, wished for the continuity of such international-standard journal.

The journal is available in both print and online version. It comprises of 18 different research articles.

Source: National News Agency Nepal