CPN (Unified Socialist) Party’s Hetauda sub-metropolis secretary and All Nepal Free Students Union (ANFSU) central committee member Girija Adhikari died of electric shock today.

He got the shock as he happened to touch a live electric wire during the road construction works at Rajdevi of Hetauda submetropolis-17. He was rushed to the Madan Bhandari Academy of Health Sciences, Hetauda for treatment and breathed his last amidst the medical treatment, according to Hospital officiating medical superintendent Dr Ramchandra Sapkota.

Until the filing of this report, preparations were underway to hand over the body to the family after post-mortem examinations.

Source: National News Agency Nepal