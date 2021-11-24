General

Takamota, the major holy shrine in Myagdi district, has begun drawing a considerable number of pilgrims and tourists lately, thanks to the construction of physical infrastructures in and around the shrine.

Located at Dhaulagiri Rural Municipality-7, the 16th century shrine having Jagannath and Annapurna Temples, is believed to grant the devotees their wishes provided they offer prayers here or make commitments, said priest Hemnath Poudel.

The shrine wore a deserted look until two years ago. “However, it receives a good number of people on a daily basis these days,” added priest Poudel. Connected to two roadways, devotees have to walk a bit to reach the shrine.

Some devotees and tourists also prefer to fly here in helicopter. Former Inspector General of Police Sarbendra Khanal recently flew here with his family to offer his prayers.

The shrine houses idols of Goddess Durga apart from God Jagannath and Goddess Annapurna. It was used as an arsenal for the Bagale Thapa clan from 1246 BS to 1545 BS and for the Malla Kings from 1546 BS and 1882 BS.

Ancient weaponry are still preserved in the Takamkot. Special fairs are organized during the Dashain, the full moon day in the months of Jeth and Mangsir and in Chait in the Nepali calendar, according to Poudel.

For the nature lovers, the place offers a panoramic view of various mountains ranges such as Dhaulagiri, Nilgiri, Annapurna and Machhapuchre among others. Visitors could also soak up the beauty of sunrise and vast expenses of verdant forests in the place situated at the altitude of 2,500 metre above the sea level.

The arsenal and Jagganath and Annapurna temples sustaining damages in the twin quakes-one in 1990 BS and another in 2072 BS-were reconstructed two years ago. Locals, people from neighbouring districts and Takam village’s youths living abroad raised the fund (Rs 8 million) for the reconstruction of this historical shrine. Local government and the Nepal Tourism Board have also supported financially.

Reconstruction Committee chairperson Tejindra Thapa shared that a master plan has been devised for the integrated development of Takamkot. A new temple Construction of a temple in the vicinity is also in the offing.

Source: National News Agency Nepal