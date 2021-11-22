General

The Transport Management Service Office, Ilam has first time proceeded towards the distribution of driving license since its establishment some seven years ago.

According to Office Chief Chhabilal Khatiwada, they have been granted permission by the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport to issue the driving license. The office has prepared to conduct the exam thrice in a week.

The online application for the license has been available since November 13 and the Office is distributing around 100 admit cards on a daily basis.

Service seekers from the district itself, Panchthar, Taplejung and Tehrathum are excited with the Office decision to issue license from Ilam. Prior to this, they had to visit either Birtamod of Jhapa or Itahari of Sunsari for obtaining the driving license. The Office doesn’t have its own trial center and is preparing to take the trial in coordination with a private driving center.

Source: National News Agency Nepal