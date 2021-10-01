General

The Tribhuvan University has launched the Master’s degree in ‘Good Governance and Anti-corruption Studies’ under the faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Principles of corruption, politics and corruption, challenges for good governance, statistical science, development and corruption, anti-corruption laws and mechanism, morality and corruption, social and cultural aspects of corruption are among those topics covered by the two-year programme having four semesters. The course also features curriculum on international relations and economic diplomacy.

Faculty Dean Pro Dr Kusum Shakya informed about this at a press meet here today. Corruption remains as one of the major hurdles in the achievement of development and prosperity in the country and the new TU programme is expected to help discourage and prevent it in the future, according to the Dean.

Assistant Dean Pro Tara Prasad Aryal was hopeful that the programme would contribute to producing competent workforce to combat corruption. Programme coordinator Dr Yogesh Ranjit said the promotion of good governance and economic transparency were the key to challenge corruption.

Litterateur and activist Bharat Jungam expressed his happiness over the launching of the programme, adding that he had been in the anti-corruption campaign since the five decades.

Anti-Corruption Academy Chair Anup Jungam announced the fellowship of Rs 36,000 and Rs 18,000 each to those top three students in each semester.

Source: National News Agency Nepal