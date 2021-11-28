General

The 10th National Congress of the CPN (UML) is likely to forge a consensus on all elected posts besides the post of chairperson. While efforts are being made to select a new leadership by consensus, an informal initiative is being taken among the top leaders to prevent election for the post of chairperson as well.

A new 301-member central committee has been announced after the party’s statute amendment proposal passed by the 15th meeting of the party’s central committee in the closed session of the General Convention was passed by the closed session on Saturday. The closed session has given the right to submit the list of candidates for consensus for all the posts to Chair KP Sharma Oli.

Meanwhile, Party Vice-Chair Dr Bhim Rawal has said that he will not back down from his candidature for the post of party president following the principle of multi-party democracy of the people.

UML central member Surya Thapa shared that various efforts were being made to reach consensus on all the posts.

Even if there is no election for the Central Committee members, they will be represented from open and inclusive constituencies. In determining the constituency in this way, 33 percent representation of women and other sectors has been ensured as per the provisions of the Constitution and party statute.

As per the amended statute, there will be one chairperson, one senior vice-chairperson, six vice-chairpersons, one general secretary, three deputy general secretaries and seven secretaries out of 19 office bearers. The chairperson of the party’s provincial committee will be an ex-officio central member with voting rights.

The central committee will form a 45-member standing committee and a 99-member politburo.

The Central Disciplinary Commission, Central Accounts Commission and Central Election Commission will have 25 members including the chairperson, vice chairperson and secretary.

According to UML Secretary Yogesh Bhattarai, the Standing Committee will be able to form a Central Advisory Council without increasing the total number of members of its committee.

The closed session has divided the 301-member central committee representing different regions. It has been decided that 63 members will be elected from seven provinces, including nine from each province.

Source: National News Agency Nepal