The CPN (UML) has started eliciting inputs and feedbacks on a draft of its statute to be submitted in its statute convention. Party chairperson KP Sharma Oli on Friday held a discussion to make party statute as per the federal structures, said party spokesperson Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

The party statute convention is scheduled for September 12-13 aiming to conclude party committee convention at local levels within the third week of September.

The leader however declined to comment on a question regarding the proposal put forth by the meeting of the party committee led by leader Madhav Kumar Nepal for chair Oli to beg apology for political decisions he took in the past. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal